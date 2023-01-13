KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) One person has been killed, and four others have been poisoned by a mixture of gas emitted by a generator during repair work in the Motyginsky district in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, a source with the region's emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"One person has died, four have been hospitalized and are being treated. It was a team, they were all on a shift, and the site supervisor, who was responsible for the safety of the work, has died. He was closest to the installation," the source said.

He added that the incident occurred in the Razdolinsk urban locality in the Motyginsky district.