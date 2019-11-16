UrduPoint.com
One Killed In Southern Iran During Protests Against Gasoline Price Hike - Reports

One Killed in Southern Iran During Protests Against Gasoline Price Hike - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) One person has been killed in the city of Sirjan, southern Iran, during protests against the recent surprise surge in gasoline prices, media reported on Saturday, citing the local authorities.

Sirjan's acting governor Mohammad Mahmoudabadi told the ISNA news agency that during the rally in the city, some demonstrators had damaged gas stations and attempted to set fire to a fuel storage tank. The security forces had to intervene.

"What caused the death of this individual is still unknown - whether it was a result of shooting or not. At the moment, the Sirjan forensic medical service is looking into the case," Mahmoudabadi said.

People also sustained injuries in the protests, the representative said.

He stressed that the security forces did not receive any orders to open direct fire, adding that they did shoot in the air while seeking to ensure the safety of fuel storage facilities.

On Friday, Tehran introduced quotes for the subsidized purchase of gasoline and raised the price from 10,000 Iranian rials per liter (about $0.24) to 15,000. It doubled this price for purchasing the fuel beyond the set limit to 30,000 rials. President Hassan Rouhani said that the measure was aimed at helping and supporting the low-income population.

That same day, the move prompted rallies across the country, including in Mashhad, Shiraz, Ahvaz and other cities. Sirjan reportedly saw the harshest protests.

