One Person Killed, 15 Injured In Blast At Pemex Gas Pipeline In Mexico - President

6 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 09:50 PM

One Person Killed, 15 Injured in Blast at Pemex Gas Pipeline in Mexico - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) An explosion has hit a gas pipeline of Mexico's Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the Puebla state, killing one person and injuring 15 others, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, one person was killed and 15 more were injured in the explosion of the Pemex pipeline in Puebla," the president tweeted.

He added that 1,396 civil protection personnel had been mobilized.

According to local authorities, the explosion was as a result of an illegal gas tapping. Rescuers continue search operations at the scene, as several houses have collapsed there.

