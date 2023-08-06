Open Menu

One String Of Druzhba Pipeline To Germany Shut Down Due To Leak In Poland - Operator

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

One String of Druzhba Pipeline to Germany Shut Down Due to Leak in Poland - Operator

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) One of the strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Germany has been shut down due to a leak in Poland, while the second string is operating normally, with no damage to the health and lives of locals reported, Poland's Druzhba operator PERN said.

"On Saturday evening, PERN's automation systems detected a depressurization of the Druzhba pipeline in the (Polish city of) Chodecz area on one of the two strings of the western section that carries oil to Germany. Pumping on the damaged line was immediately stopped. The second line of the pipeline is operating normally. There is no threat to the health and lives of local residents," PERN said.

Polish refineries are receiving oil as planned, so the leak will not affect Polish drivers, the company added.

"The rest of PERN's infrastructure, including the Pomeranian section, which transports crude oil by tanker to Poland and then to Germany, is operating as usual. Polish refineries are receiving oil according to schedule. The situation does not affect access to fuel for Polish drivers," the company added.

PERN is currently investigating the causes of the incident.

Poland's State Fire Service and the PERN Emergency Service are on the scene and reclamation of the spill site will begin as soon as the repair work is completed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Company Oil Germany Poland SITE

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

25 minutes ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

16 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

16 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

16 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

16 hours ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business