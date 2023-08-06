One String of Druzhba Pipeline to Germany Shut Down Due to Leak in Poland - Operator

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) One of the strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Germany has been shut down due to a leak in Poland, while the second string is operating normally, with no damage to the health and lives of locals reported, Poland's Druzhba operator PERN said.

"On Saturday evening, PERN's automation systems detected a depressurization of the Druzhba pipeline in the (Polish city of) Chodecz area on one of the two strings of the western section that carries oil to Germany. Pumping on the damaged line was immediately stopped. The second line of the pipeline is operating normally. There is no threat to the health and lives of local residents," PERN said.

Polish refineries are receiving oil as planned, so the leak will not affect Polish drivers, the company added.

"The rest of PERN's infrastructure, including the Pomeranian section, which transports crude oil by tanker to Poland and then to Germany, is operating as usual. Polish refineries are receiving oil according to schedule. The situation does not affect access to fuel for Polish drivers," the company added.

PERN is currently investigating the causes of the incident.

Poland's State Fire Service and the PERN Emergency Service are on the scene and reclamation of the spill site will begin as soon as the repair work is completed.