One-Third Of Gas Stations In Paris Region Hit By Fuel Shortages Amid Strikes At Refineries

Published April 01, 2023

One-Third of Gas Stations in Paris Region Hit by Fuel Shortages Amid Strikes at Refineries

Gas stations in France are still experiencing fuel shortages amid ongoing strikes at the country's oil refineries, with 30% of filling stations in the northern Ile-de-France region, commonly called the Paris Region, lacking at least one type of fuel, French media reported on Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Gas stations in France are still experiencing fuel shortages amid ongoing strikes at the country's oil refineries, with 30% of filling stations in the northern Ile-de-France region, commonly called the Paris Region, lacking at least one type of fuel, French media reported on Saturday.

Fuel shortages persist in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region and in France's east, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, adding that 30% of filling stations in Paris and the Paris Region are either completely out of fuel or lack one or more types of it.

In particular, over 40% of gas pumps in the Val-de-Marne department of Ile-de-France reportedly have problems with fuel supply.

According to an online service for tracking fuel shortages, around 1,100 gas stations across France are short of the most popular types of gasoline, SP95 and SP98, and diesel, while 250 gas pumps are completely empty, meaning that gas shortages still affect around 10% of all gas stations in the country.

On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne triggered an article in the country's constitution to enable the passage of a disputed pension reform without a parliamentary vote, which sparked a massive backlash in France. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the hope that the reform would be implemented by the end of the year.

The reform provides for an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64. Since January, thousands of people all across France have been taking to the streets and striking to protest the move.

Last week, striking employees at the Esso oil refinery in southern France were ordered back to work after fuel shortages threatened to paralyze the country.

