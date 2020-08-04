About 1,000 square meters (10,500 square feet) of land in Russia's northern Komi Republic has been cleared of oil following the recent spill incident, the Komi Ministry of Natural Resources told Sputnik on Tuesday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) About 1,000 square meters (10,500 square feet) of land in Russia's northern Komi Republic has been cleared of oil following the recent spill incident, the Komi Ministry of Natural Resources told Sputnik on Tuesday.

This past Saturday, some 7 tonnes of fuel leaked out a damaged oil pipeline, operated by Russian energy company Lukoil, in Komi's Usinsk District. The pipeline was purportedly damaged by a contractor who was was working to remove a retired pipe. Local environmental prosecutors launched an investigation into the incident.

"According to preliminary reports, cleanup works are being carried out on a land area of approximately 3,000 square meters.

Around 1,000 square meters of land has already been cleared of pollution and another 2,200 square meters remains to be cleared," a ministry spokesperson said.

If the investigation establishes that the oil spill affected Komi's forest reserves, the perpetrator will be held liable and made reimburse the cost of cleanup works, the spokesperson added.

Sputnik has learned from the Russian Federal environmental watchdog Rosprirodnadzor's regional branch that they too had launched a preliminary inquiry into the spill to determine which agencies should be handling the penalties.

According to the Lukoil-Komi website, the spill does not pose threat to local water resources.