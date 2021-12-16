UrduPoint.com

One Third Of US Leveraged Loans Sold In 2021 Are High-Risk - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:09 PM

One Third of US Leveraged Loans Sold in 2021 Are High-Risk - Reports

A third of leveraged loans sold to investors in the US debt market in 2021 were issued to companies that borrowed above the recommended limit, the Financial Times reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) A third of leveraged loans sold to investors in the US debt market in 2021 were issued to companies that borrowed above the recommended limit, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

A record 33% of the 954 high-risk loans issued by the end of November had a debt-to-earnings ratio of more than six, above the threshold set by US financial regulators in 2013.

The debt burden of this magnitude raises concerns for most industries, the newspaper reported. Fears are that if the US economy shrinks or borrowing rates increase it could become unmanageable and accelerate the decline of indebted business, according to the FT.

Dennis Kelleher, the president of the Better Markets group that advocates for stricter Wall Street oversight, told FT that the amount of leverage in the US financial system was "insane."

"It has created a ticking time bomb," he was quoted as saying.

The computer and electronics industry now makes up the largest share of leveraged loans more than 20% of the market, up from 13% in 2013. The services and leasing sector is also heavily indebted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business November Market From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

25 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

55 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.