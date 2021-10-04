One Thread of Nord Stream 2 Ready for Operation - Danish Energy Agency

One thread of Nord Stream 2 twin gas pipeline meets all the conditions for the start of operation, including certification, and a number of conditions still need to be fulfilled for the commissioning of another thread, the Danish Energy Agency said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) One thread of Nord Stream 2 twin gas pipeline meets all the conditions for the start of operation, including certification, and a number of conditions still need to be fulfilled for the commissioning of another thread, the Danish Energy Agency said on Monday.

"Nord Stream 2 AG has fulfilled all conditions relevant for the construction phase and now all relevant conditions for the operation of one pipeline, pipeline B. It remains some conditions before pipeline A can be put into operation," the statement says.