Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The ongoing rain spell, which is forecast to persist till February 20, will benefit all Rabi crops, particularly wheat, besides improving environmental conditions.

According to agriculture experts and scientists, the current rain spell would positively impact the overall agricultural output, particularly the crops grown during the Rabi season including wheat which is the major cash crop of the season and vital source of staple food for the local population.

"The rains are expected to help increase wheat produce in the rain-fed areas across the country, as well as oil seeds like mustard and canola. Besides, they will have a positive impact on the output of seasonal vegetables to fulfill local requirements," the experts said.

They view that the rains will particularly help enhance wheat output in the Potohar region and other rain-fed areas across the country where a considerable number of small farmers engage in cultivating various crops and seasonal vegetables.

The Member Plant Science in Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Dr Imtiaz, told APP on Monday that the current rain spell would likely to transform the agricultural landscape, particularly the crops like wheat that were currently at crucial stages of development.

"As wheat plants approach the booting stage and edge closer to heading, their need for adequate moisture intensifies to support robust growth and development," he said, adding that the ongoing rainfall seemed to be a timely intervention, providing the essential hydration required for the plants to thrive.

At the booting stage, he said, "the wheat plants begin to form their reproductive structures, setting the stage for the eventual formation of grains.

Adequate moisture during this period is instrumental in ensuring optimal development of the reproductive organs, leading to a higher potential for grain formation and consequently, increased yield.

"It will help moisture the lands in arid areas where wheat, vegetables and fodder-like seasonal crops are cultivated and consequently help get the Rabi crops set targets," he said.

Dr Imtiaz said the rain spell would also help reduce environmental pollution and have a positive impact on human health as well.

He further informed that the current downpour would also have a positive impact on the sugarcane crops. A similar amount of rain at the end of February would also greatly benefit the overall agriculture output and augment the farm income, he added.

Commenting on the impacts of rains on local agriculture and livestock sectors, Food Security Commissioner in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research Imtiaz Ahmad Gopang said that the recent spells of rain had the potential to catalyze the production of Rabi crops, particularly wheat in the Potohar region.

He said that the moisture from the ongoing showers was poised to invigorate the growth of Rabi crops, fostering healthier plants and potentially enhancing yield prospects.

He said that the inclusion of snowfall in certain areas added another layer of benefit. "As the snow melts, it contributes to the replenishment of water sources, bolstering irrigation reserves that are crucial for sustaining agriculture during the dry spells that often accompany the transition to the Kharif season."

It is worth mentioning here that for the current Rabi season, the government has set the wheat production target at 32.2 million tons from an area of 8.9 million hectares of land.