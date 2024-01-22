Open Menu

Onions’ Price Goes Up, Causes Trouble To Consumers Nationwide

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2024 | 05:33 PM

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

The latest reports say that the price of broiler chicken as well as eggs has also gone up in different parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) The price of per-kilogram onions in the country has reached its highest level, causing trouble to the consumers amid financial challenges.

The residents of Islamabad have no choice but to buy the most expensive onions in the Federal capital.

According to the latest statistics, onions are being sold at Rs. 320 in Islamabad, Rs. 310 in Rawalpindi, Rs. 270 in Sialkot, Rs. 280 in Peshawar, and Rs. 250 in Khuzdar.

The statistics also revealed that in Karachi, Lahore, and Gujranwala, the per-kilogram price of onions is Rs. 240, while in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, Quetta, Sukkur, and Larkana, it ranges up to Rs.

220 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, onions are being sold at Rs. 200 per kilogram in Hyderabad and Bannu.

The highest per-kilogram price of onions last week was up to Rs. 260.

Broiler Chicken and Eggs:

Besides it, the per-kilogram price of broiler meat has increased by Rs. 13, reaching Rs. 637, while the live broiler chicken price has seen an increase of Rs. 9, reaching Rs. 439 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the price of farm eggs remains stable at Rs. 410 per dozen.

Farm eggs are being sold at various locations for prices ranging up to Rs. 430 per dozen, as opposed to the official government rate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Quetta Hyderabad Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Larkana Buy Price Sialkot Khuzdar Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

3 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

4 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

4 hours ago
Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

4 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

6 hours ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business