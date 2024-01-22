Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the price of broiler chicken as well as eggs has also gone up in different parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) The price of per-kilogram onions in the country has reached its highest level, causing trouble to the consumers amid financial challenges.

The residents of Islamabad have no choice but to buy the most expensive onions in the Federal capital.

According to the latest statistics, onions are being sold at Rs. 320 in Islamabad, Rs. 310 in Rawalpindi, Rs. 270 in Sialkot, Rs. 280 in Peshawar, and Rs. 250 in Khuzdar.

The statistics also revealed that in Karachi, Lahore, and Gujranwala, the per-kilogram price of onions is Rs. 240, while in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, Quetta, Sukkur, and Larkana, it ranges up to Rs.

220 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, onions are being sold at Rs. 200 per kilogram in Hyderabad and Bannu.

The highest per-kilogram price of onions last week was up to Rs. 260.

Broiler Chicken and Eggs:

Besides it, the per-kilogram price of broiler meat has increased by Rs. 13, reaching Rs. 637, while the live broiler chicken price has seen an increase of Rs. 9, reaching Rs. 439 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the price of farm eggs remains stable at Rs. 410 per dozen.

Farm eggs are being sold at various locations for prices ranging up to Rs. 430 per dozen, as opposed to the official government rate.