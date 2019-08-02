Online accreditation for WB-IMF annual meetings Opens

The World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have opened online media accreditation for their Annual Meetings and related events

The WBG and IMF meetings and events are scheduled for October 14-20, 2019, in Washington, D.C, according to IMF press statement received here Friday.

According to the statement, online accreditation is available at:�http://www.cvent.com/d/5yqq9f/4W.

The attendance to the WBG and IMF annual meetings is by invitation only, so all participants must be accredited in advance of the meetings.

These meeting would bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

Also featured during the meetings are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world's financial system.