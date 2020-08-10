LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) on Monday organized a webinar on "Problems Faced by the Cotton Industry in Pakistan" to discuss the various issues faced by the cotton industry in Pakistan including the production challenges, quality deterioration of cotton and the limited variety of seeds in the Cotton Industry of Pakistan.

Addressing the webinar, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam informed the participants regarding the shift of farmers from cotton to other crops due to the minimum support price provided to the cotton crop.

The Minister mentioned that due to the high contamination rate of the cotton produced in Pakistan, the export of the cotton got affected. He also stated that the most important factor which affected the cotton quality in Pakistan was the seed quality.

Fakhar Imam mentioned that to address the overall imbalances of the Cotton Industry, effective policy initiatives were to be taken.

CGSS President Maj. Gen (Retd) Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery stated that to improve and increase the cotton production in Pakistan, the linkages between the Agriculture sector and the industries needed to be enhanced. He also called for enhancing the overall situation of the cotton industry of Pakistan.

Dr. Jassu Mal, Former Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association emphasized the need for raising awareness among the major stakeholders of the Cotton Industry of Pakistan. In addition to the general awareness regarding cotton production, the technical training of the farmers and workers was also required. He further added that the cotton in Pakistan was still hand-picked which increased the contamination rate and hence led to the low-quality gradation. He also mentioned that despite having the Best Canal System in the World, it was underutilized.

Mian Anjum Nisar, President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) mentioned that cotton production not only supported the overall agriculture sector but it also, directly and indirectly, supported the various industries of Pakistan. Additionally, he mentioned that cotton contributed (directly and indirectly) to 50 percent of the total exports of Pakistan.

Anjum Nisar added that to compete at the global level, the input cost of the cotton had to be reduced, taxes on agriculture inpurts, sales tax on pesticides, ferticlizer should also be removed. Agri-research centre also needed to produce high quality seed and ginning technology should also be improved with the help of China, he added.

Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, Vice-Chancellor, MNS-University of Agriculture Multan, said that for the overall improvement of the cotton sector, an effective regulatory mechanism needed to be introduced. He also underscored for the Industrial Upgradation for the overall enhancement of the cotton sector.

Dr. Asif stated that for the revival of the cotton industry, all the major stakeholders needed to come together to address the common challenges being faced.

Mian. Zahid Hussain, Convenor, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry advised the stakeholders involved to focus on providing solutions to the problems faced by the cotton industry. He mentioned that Pakistan needed to follow the best cotton production practices from around the world to improve its cotton sector.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Islamia University of Bahawalpur mentioned that the main aim of the cotton industry was to increase production. To increase cotton production, new technologies were to be incorporated. Moreover, he mentioned that Research and Development could play a major role in increasing cotton production.

Lieutenant Colonel Saadullah Tashmatov, Charge de Affairs/ Defense Attache, Embassy of Uzbekistan discussed the Cotton Industry of Uzbekistan. He mentioned that Uzbekistan was ready to cooperate with Pakistani farmers to find new directions for cooperation in the Cotton Industry of Pakistan. He stated that, Uzbekistan looked forward to establish cooperation between the food security department as well as it held great importance for Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The Webinar was moderated by Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd), Executive Director, CGSS.