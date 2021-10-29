Online dry fruits business gaining momentum in twin cities

An online bussiness of dry fruits items gaining momentum in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to its low prices comparatively to various other markets and shops selling on high rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :An online bussiness of dry fruits items gaining momentum in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to its low prices comparatively to various other markets and shops selling on high rates.

Talking to APP, an online business man Umer Khan said,"I have started online bussiness due to less resources to set up a shop for selling such items." He said people also getting benefits on these items with free home deliveries as during the pandemic situation such kind of business getting momentum with wide range of access.

Umar said "as winter season would reach to its intensity the demand of dry fruits would also increased among people".

He said"it also fulfills basic needs of life as a source of income with profit." He said almonds per kilogram Rs 850,American almond Rs 1650,Walnut Rs 500,Pistaschio Rs 1800, Dry apricot Rs 400,Dates per Kg 400,Cashew per Kg Rs 2200.

adding, I usually to get these items from a supplier at Quetta to provide original nuts." These items rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre, dry fruits make for a delicious and healthy snack.

"Dry fruits are a great source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, and an ideal substitute for high-calorie snacks."