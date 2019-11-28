Online market witnesses sudden surge in hand-knitted woolen stuff

The country's online business market has seen a considerable surge of traditional handmade warm woolen stuff as more and more customers are being attracted with a wide range of variety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The country's online business market has seen a considerable surge of traditional handmade warm woolen stuff as more and more customers are being attracted with a wide range of variety.

According to a report aired on an electronic channel Thursday, the traditional eco-friendly hand-knitted winter stuff selling is gaining popularity and gripping the attention of customers specially mothers with its quality stuff for children in winter to protect them from the cold.

The trend of hand knitted sweaters, gloves, blankets, and other winter accessories was disappearing but this year we online retailers are offering them a wide-range of hand-made knitted fabrics for customers.

In Pakistan the handmade sweaters and stuff designed for ladies and kids were used to make them trendy and according to ladies nice looking too. In winter warm garments and sweaters are the fundamental human desires, they added.

Our all products are made by 100% hand-made wool and size can b customize for children men as well as women, said a retailer selling online winter garments.

A online shopper said, We love knitting, that's why, for us, knitting never goes out of fashion, adding, this season knitwear features as one of the key fashion trends on the catwalks again .

She added, knitwear for kids are with unique stuff is always my choice in winter season so now it become more easy with online retailers who are offering range variety of knitted garments.

Another citizens said , knitted capes, dresses and sweaters for kids are providing warmth and comfort in fashion again and there are designs for all types of fashion styles.

A mother said hand-made Knitted stuff is very soft, lightweight and best stuff for the winter collection as it gives safety to my child from this chilling cold days that keeps my kid clam and safe.

Knitted fabrics are generally light in weight, comfortable in wear even during travel and the tendency of knits to resist wrinkling is another factor to boost up their popularity, said another mother Aini Noman.

An online retailer said this season we are providing best quality winter knitted fabric stuff for mothers to keep their kids safe as normally soft materials with lightweight was selected for these clothes.

Fashion in clothing has always been a reflector of change in life style of people. A complete range with the most luxurious look and superior comfort is a must, he added.

Another seller said, we create fair-trade, hand-knitted and hand-crocheted designer clothing for kids. The quality of our garments is unsurpassed and combines original designs, the highest level of craftsmanship, and the best eco-friendly baby alpaca wool and organic cotton available and it is more attractive stuff for ourcustomers.