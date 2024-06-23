Online Payment Introduced For Membership Renewal: SCCI President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president said that online payment had been introduced for chamber membership renewal.
Talking to APP, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that now instead of visiting the Sialkot chamber for the renewal of their firms, members can renew their firms from home.
He said that the chamber had always endeavored to ensure the provision of best services to its members and businessmen.
Malik said that he and his team had rendered valuable services to solve the problems of members. "Being the SCCI president, I would continue to play my role in the betterment of members and concrete steps are being taken in this regard," he added.
He assured SCCI members and the business community of Sialkot that other facilities of the chamber would also be digitized soon. He also expressed his determination for promotion of exports.
