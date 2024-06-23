Open Menu

Online Payment Introduced For Membership Renewal: SCCI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Online payment introduced for membership renewal: SCCI president

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president said that online payment had been introduced for chamber membership renewal.

Talking to APP, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that now instead of visiting the Sialkot chamber for the renewal of their firms, members can renew their firms from home.

He said that the chamber had always endeavored to ensure the provision of best services to its members and businessmen.

Malik said that he and his team had rendered valuable services to solve the problems of members. "Being the SCCI president, I would continue to play my role in the betterment of members and concrete steps are being taken in this regard," he added.

He assured SCCI members and the business community of Sialkot that other facilities of the chamber would also be digitized soon. He also expressed his determination for promotion of exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Business Sialkot Chamber Commerce From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

16 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

16 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

16 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

16 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

16 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

16 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

17 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business