Online registration for EXPO 2020 exhibitors from Dubai Customs

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019) As part of its efforts in developing services delivered to exhibitors and participants of EXPO 2020, in fulfilment of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Customs appointed and approved the customs clearance system as an authorized economic operator in coordination with EXPO office. Dubai Customs is working now on a customs procedure guide to help EXPO 2020 exhibitors learn about the different services available for them.

Commenting on this, Abdullah Mohammed Al Khaja, Executive Director of Customer Management Divisionsaid:

“We work hard to ensure best services and facilities are delivered to participants in EXPO 2020. Reducing their clearance time is our priority.

Now exhibitors can complete their registration online without a need for a physical visit to the customs centers. We will also facilitate permits of restricted goods issued by local and federal entities.

“Procedures for temporary admission of goods to be exhibited at EXPO 2020 will be refined and made easier. They will not be subject to any customs duties. We have also dedicated a customs channel to make clearance for any goods related to EXPO 2020 in record time following the best international practices and standards.”

In conjunction with EXPO 2020, Dubai Customs will host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference in cooperation with the World Customs Organization. It will be organized for the first time in the region and will take place in Dubai from 10-12 March 2020.