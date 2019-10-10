UrduPoint.com
Online Registration System For Audit Firms Successfully Implemented

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:52 PM

Online registration system for audit firms successfully implemented

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Audit Firm Registration System launched by the Audit Oversight board (AOB) has been successfully implemented to promote ease of doing business in the country.

