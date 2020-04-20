Online sales attract customers amid lockdown

As a precautionary measure to curtail social interaction amid coronavirus threats, majority of the leading brands have extended online sales through offering good discounts on summer items to give an opportunity to the buyers for having good stock of required stuff for the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :As a precautionary measure to curtail social interaction amid coronavirus threats, majority of the leading brands have extended online sales through offering good discounts on summer items to give an opportunity to the buyers for having good stock of required stuff for the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A number of customers have shifted their focus towards online shopping especially for Eid and the summer season assuming the possible extension in lockdown for restricting social interaction in wake of the prevailing health crisis.

The trend of online shopping from the official websites of the famous brands offering dresses, shoes and other accessories was already in practice by a large number of people especially women in the capital city.

But this time it was required for maintaining safety of the citizens.

Talking to APP, Sabqat Mushtaq, a house wife said, "It is largely in the interest of the citizens to adopt preventive measures in wake of coronavirus. Online shopping is the best way to protect ourselves and others from this infectious virus".

She said, "I have planned to make online orders for summer clothes for me and my family taking advantage of the good sale offers at the advent of the season so that I can have a good stock of all the required items for the whole season and eid".

"The online shopping facility offered by different brands, shopping marts and food outlets have made the lives of citizens quite easier especially at the time when staying at home and lessening interaction with people is the best possible precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Saeeda Irum, a working woman said.

She said these brands should also join hands with the authorities to promote awareness about prevention from this threat by bounding the buyers to purchase the stuff online and not to visit the outlets.

Although this practice would affect the business of those retailers who lack online shopping facility for the customers;but this will be largely in the interest of the citizens whose safety is more important at this time, she observed.

It has become a common practice for the brands, eateries and even the cab-hailing and salon services to offer good discounts on different occasions including New Year, Christmas, Independence Day, Eid festivals and Holy month of Ramazan etc.

"The changing weather is always a time when we need to buy clothes, shoes and other accessories for ourselves and kids for the whole upcoming season and sale on such occasions are perfect time to do so", Murad Ali, a businessman said.

It is a good tradition that not only famous brands are offering discounts on dresses and shoes but also the famous online retailers of all the home, electronics and kitchen accessories are offering good discounts ahead of Pakistan Day, he observed.

Mushtaq Awan, Manager at the famous brand shop said, we are the first one to bound customers to shop online, avoiding visits to our shop.

This is the time when we have to stand for a cause to prevent ourselves and the customers from interaction for safety purposes and shift customer's focus to online shopping despite the fact it will inflict loss to our business, he said.

