Online Shopping Gaining Popularity Amid Risk Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Online shopping gaining popularity amid risk of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The trend of online shopping specially Eid clothes and garments was gaining popularity in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid risk of COVID-19.

Various popular garments brands have started sale through online portals to facilitate its customers.

Head of Sakafat Cultural Forum Momina Khayal said that coronavirus pandemic had completely changed the dynamics of shopping world over particularly affecting the pre Ramazan and Eid festivities in the markets of Pakistan.

With the protocols of staying at home and social distancing to combat coronavirus online shopping seems to be the way out with companies trying to reach their customers, regular buyers like youth and women to meet their shopping needs.

E commerce may be the future for us in this regard.

The markets needed to provide safe shopping experience during Ramzan following the protocols of safety to protect the customers from COVID-19 like entry screening,mandatory sanitizing, disinfecting their shopping areas if the government relaxes the lockdown.

Sabahat a local journalist said that risk of COVID-19 was one of the reasons why the online marketplace was slowly gaining popularity. She said women Eid shopping specially garments was also yet not started in twin cities due to lockdown.

