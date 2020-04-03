UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Shopping Jumps Nearly 25 Pct In Feb. Amid Virus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:49 PM

Online shopping jumps nearly 25 pct in Feb. amid virus pandemic

The total value of online shopping in South Korea soared nearly 25 percent in February from a year earlier, data showed Friday, as more people refrained from going outside amid the coronavirus pandemic

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The total value of online shopping in South Korea soared nearly 25 percent in February from a year earlier, data showed Friday, as more people refrained from going outside amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Total online transactions reached 11.9 trillion won (US$9.67 billion) in the month, up 24.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

It marked the steepest jump since 30 percent growth posted in October 2018.

Sales of fresh foodstuffs at online malls nearly doubled on-year in February, and those of household products, including hand sanitizers, also jumped 53 percent.

Shipments of home appliances and mobile devices moved up nearly 40 percent.

In contrast, sales of cultural and leisure services dipped 60 percent over the period amid the country's social distancing drive meant to contain the spread of the virus that has killed 174 people and infected 10,062 others.

The purchase of transportation services nearly halved on-year in the month.

Sales of fashion items, such as clothes and accessories, also lost ground as more people refrained from going outside, coupled with the falling demand from online duty-free stores.

Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile gadgets soared 31.1 percent on-year to 8.1 trillion won, accounting for 68.1 percent of all online sales in February.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mobile South Korea February October 2018 All From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat seeks world attention towards Indian ..

8 minutes ago

Pie in the sky: Aussie plane delivers pizza to loc ..

6 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases exceed 7,000 in Israel

6 minutes ago

Tunnel Network, Militants' Arms Depots Discovered ..

6 minutes ago

Germany's virus curbs are working, say experts

6 minutes ago

Indian police arrests four youth in IOK

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.