UrduPoint.com

Only 120 Out Of 1,404 Foreign Companies Left Russia's Market In Past Year - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Only 120 Out of 1,404 Foreign Companies Left Russia's Market in Past Year - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Only 120 out of 1,404 foreign companies left Russia's market after the start of the special operation, but even those who leave are discussing the conditions of their return, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Statements that all companies have left Russia are another lie... Before the start of the special military operation, there were, well, about 1,404 foreign companies in Russia. These 1,404 foreign companies had 2,405 subsidiaries. So, as of today, it means that 120 companies have left Russia's market," Peskov said at an educational marathon "Knowledge.

First."

Among the 120 are those companies that have sold at least one subsidiary and left the market, the spokesman said.

"Anyway, the others remain here. They do not want to leave. And even those who leave, they still quietly, behind-the-scenes discuss possible conditions for returning, do not burn bridges. And this also needs to be understood. Everything is much better than they are trying to portray in the collective West," Peskov said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Marathon Market All

Recent Stories

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

12 minutes ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

27 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

57 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

57 minutes ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

2 hours ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.