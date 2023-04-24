MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Only 120 out of 1,404 foreign companies left Russia's market after the start of the special operation, but even those who leave are discussing the conditions of their return, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Statements that all companies have left Russia are another lie... Before the start of the special military operation, there were, well, about 1,404 foreign companies in Russia. These 1,404 foreign companies had 2,405 subsidiaries. So, as of today, it means that 120 companies have left Russia's market," Peskov said at an educational marathon "Knowledge.

First."

Among the 120 are those companies that have sold at least one subsidiary and left the market, the spokesman said.

"Anyway, the others remain here. They do not want to leave. And even those who leave, they still quietly, behind-the-scenes discuss possible conditions for returning, do not burn bridges. And this also needs to be understood. Everything is much better than they are trying to portray in the collective West," Peskov said.