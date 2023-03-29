UrduPoint.com

Only 20% of US Aid for Ukraine Goes Directly to Kiev as Budgetary Assistance - Congressman

Kiev directly receives only 20% of the $113 billion allocated to Ukraine to support the budget, while the US military and military-industrial complex receive about 60% of the funds, US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Kiev directly receives only 20% of the $113 billion allocated to Ukraine to support the budget, while the US military and military-industrial complex receive about 60% of the funds, US House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul said on Wednesday.

"Of $113 billion appropriated across four supplementals, approximately 60% is going to American troops, American workers, and modernizing American stockpiles. In fact, only 20% of the funding is going directly to the Ukrainian government in the form of direct budgetary assistance," McCaul said during a House committee hearing.

The congressman did not clarify where the other 20% of the funds go.

In other words, the Ukrainian government directly receives and manages only 20% of the funds allocated by the US government, while the rest is distributed within the United States.

The Biden administration's watchdogs have not found any significant waste, fraud, or abuse with respect to funds committed by the United States to Ukraine as part of the more than $113 billion appropriated by Congress to support Kiev amid its conflict with Russia, according to a new joint oversight report by three Offices of Inspector General (OIG), published on Tuesday.

