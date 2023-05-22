UrduPoint.com

Only 21% Of US Adults Think US Headed In Right Direction - Poll

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Only 21% of US Adults Think US Headed in Right Direction - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Just 21% of US adults think that the country is moving in the right direction, which is one of the lowest indicators in the past two years but more than the record-low 14% registered in June 2022, a new AP-NORC poll showed on Monday.

"The country continues to hold negative views of the direction of the country and the condition of the economy. Only 21% of adults believe the country is headed in the right direction. This includes 36% of Democrats and 7% of Republicans," the pollster said.

Americans also continue to remain pessimistic about the economy, with the share of those believing it is in good shape shrinking from 30% in April to 24%, according to the findings. A whopping 76% think it is in poor condition.

Democrats are more satisfied with the state of the economy than Republicans (41% against 7%), and people aged 60 or older are also more likely to say the national economy is good compared to younger adults (34% against 19%).

Furthermore, 32% of those with a college degree describe the national economy as good compared to 20% of those without a college degree, the poll added.

Only 11% of Americans have a "great deal" of confidence in banks and financial institutions, which is twice less than the level recorded in September 2020. Another 58% express "only some" confidence in the banking sector, with 31% having "hardly any" trust in it.

US President Joe Biden's job approval rating, meanwhile, remains almost unchanged since April at 40%. His support among Democrats remains strong but declined from 97% in January 2021 to 75%. Only 5% of Republicans share this opinion, almost five times less than it was at the very beginning of Biden's presidency, according to the poll.

The nationwide poll was conducted online and by phone among 1,680 adults from May 11-15.

