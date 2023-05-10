Only 3 Russian Banks Out of 100 With Basic License Able to Open Accounts Abroad - Lawmaker

Only three banks with a basic license in Russia out of about 100 were able to open foreign accounts for international settlements, Anatoly Aksakov, the head of the lower house's financial market committee, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Only three banks with a basic license in Russia out of about 100 were able to open foreign accounts for international settlements, Anatoly Aksakov, the head of the lower house's financial market committee, told Sputnik.

According to the Central Bank of Russia, as of April 1, 101 banks are with a basic license. A study of the websites of credit institutions with a basic license by Sputnik showed that three banks have foreign accounts. One of them managed to establish correspondent relations with the banks of Uzbekistan, Armenia and Turkey, the other has correspondent accounts in Azerbaijan, the third � in Kazakhstan.

"About three banks have opened (foreign accounts), but the process is underway, the rest are negotiating," Aksakov said.

In the first half of 2022, small banks in Russia faced significant problems when making settlements in foreign currencies, since the large players through which they carried out such transactions were under the West's sanctions. In this regard, banks with a basic license were given the opportunity to independently make contact with foreign financial organizations until 2024. The corresponding law went into effect on July 25, 2022.

In early March, the Central Bank of Russia said that it is considering permanently lifting restrictions on banks with a basic license to open foreign accounts.