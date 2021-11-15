UrduPoint.com

Only 39% Of Americans Approve Of Biden's Handling Of Economy - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The majority of Americans believe that the US economy is in bad shape, a new ABC News/Washington Post survey reveals.

The approval for US President Joe Biden's handling of the economy stands at 39 percent, according to poll results published on Sunday.

Overall, 70 percent of Americans say the economy is in bad shape, while 55 percent disapprove of Biden's economic performance.

In line with the rating on the economy, 53 percent said they disapprove of Biden's performance in general, while 41 percent said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted on November 7-10 among 1,001 adults.

A Monmouth University poll revealed on Wednesday that Biden's job performance rating was at 42 percent approve and 50 percent disapprove.

