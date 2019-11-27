UrduPoint.com
Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:29 PM

Only Little Time Left for Gazprom, Naftogaz to Agree on Gas Transit Contract - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz are working on signing a contract for Russian gas transit through Ukraine, but there is only little time left, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

While the current contract expires in the end of the year, Russia and Ukraine have not yet agreed on extending it or signing a new one.

"They are now exchanging commercial offers, you know that [Gazprom CEO Alexey] Miller said yesterday, after a meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, that our offers had been formulated and transferred to the Ukrainian side.

We are under time pressure, there is little time left," Peskov told reporters.

"Naftogaz should formalize a new structure and conduct all necessary procedures after the unbundling, and it is also necessary to allocate necessary volumes. All this takes time, and there is still time, but it is running out," Peskov specified.

He also said that while work was underway, it was not possible to reveal any details of negotiations.

