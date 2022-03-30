UrduPoint.com

'Only PSQCA Can Set Standards For Food Items, Beverages'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 06:55 PM

'Only PSQCA can set standards for food items, beverages'

Only the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) will have the powers to set standards for all food and beverages, while all provinces will be bound to adopt them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Only the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) will have the powers to set standards for all food and beverages, while all provinces will be bound to adopt them.

According to the PSQCA sources said here Wednesday that this was decided in the 44th meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), adding that PSQCA has also started checking the certification and labeling of food items following this decision.

Several major companies have submitted applications to the PCQCA for certification and a comprehensive policy is also likely to be formulated in this regard, they added. The PSQCA would also have the authority to certify food items (certification mark logo and labeling) to reduce the burden of multiple or double certifications, while the provinces would ensure compliance of standards in the markets.

On the other hand, provincial governments would register businesses for selling food items and issue licences for setting up factories.

In this regard, the Ministry of Science and Technology has also issued a formal notification to ensure implementation of the decision. After which the PSQCA officers also issued instructions to the regional directorates and liaison offices for certification of all food items under the conformity assessment scheme. While a number of major companies have also submitted applications for certification.

Meanwhile, the PSQCA officials confirmed that applications are being received on a daily basis, while a Quality Assurance Cell has been set up in the Lahore office for the convenience of the businessmen.

He further said that it was the best initiative of the Federal government to protect the rights of consumers and special attention would be paid to alleviate the uncertainty among consumers regarding labeling.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Market All Government Best

Recent Stories

Temperature to rise 08-10 degrees above normal in ..

Temperature to rise 08-10 degrees above normal in central, southern parts:PMD

9 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes a virtual session on Palestine ..

COMSTECH organizes a virtual session on Palestine programme

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner,DC visits scientific,cultural exhibit ..

Commissioner,DC visits scientific,cultural exhibition

9 minutes ago
 Court grants physical remand of chairman Jammu Kas ..

Court grants physical remand of chairman Jammu Kashmir Housing Society

9 minutes ago
 Ryabkov Calls Russophobia in Western Countries 'Di ..

Ryabkov Calls Russophobia in Western Countries 'Disgusting'

9 minutes ago
 'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in ..

'Shining object' linked to UN helicopter crash in DR Congo

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.