Ontario to Introduce Legislation to Cut Gas, Fuel Taxes - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The government of the Canadian province of Ontario is introducing legislation to cut gas and fuel taxes, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark said on Monday.

"As Ontario families and businesses are confronted with rising gas and fuel prices, our government is taking action to keep costs down for families & workers by introducing legislation to cut the Gas Tax by 5.

7 cents/litre and the Fuel Tax by 5.3 cents/litre," Clark wrote on social media.

The last time the government of Ontario reduced the gas tax was more than 30 years ago, CBC news reported.