Onyx Manufactured Exports Witnessed Record Increase Of 52.36%

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The exports of Onyx Manufactured during the first two month of FY 2021-22 grew by 52.36 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period last year.

During the period from July-Aug 21, Onyx Manufactured worth the US $ 387 were exported as compared to worth the US $ 254 of the same period last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of cutlery were increased by 11.32 percent, worth US $ 9,225 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 8,287 of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of Chemicals and Pharm Products increased by 73.45 percent, worth the US $ 113,813 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 65,619 of the same period of last year.

During the period under view, Surgical goods and Medical instruments exports decreased by 6.75 percent, as worth US $ 30,678 were exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing the US $ 32,899 of the same period of last year.

