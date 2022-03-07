UrduPoint.com

Onyx Manufactures Exports Witness 31.31pc Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Onyx manufactures exports witness 31.31pc increase

Onyx manufactures exports grew by 31.31 percent during the first seven months of fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Onyx manufactures exports grew by 31.31 percent during the first seven months of fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Jan 2021-22, Onyx manufactures of US $3,770 as compared to the exports of US $2,871 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of chemicals and pharma products increased by 27.11 percent with export worth US $ 790,520, as compared to exports of $621,922 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, plastic materials exports also increased by 18.29 percent and its exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $ 219,912 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $ 185,916.

During the period under review, other chemicals increased by 51.51 percent, worth US $ 415,638 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 274,336 of the same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Naval Chief condoles demise of former President Ra ..

Naval Chief condoles demise of former President Rafiq Tarar

1 minute ago
 Tree plantation drive launched at colleges

Tree plantation drive launched at colleges

1 minute ago
 Riphah University opens its first ever female camp ..

Riphah University opens its first ever female campus in Gulberg Green

1 minute ago
 Highlights from news conference of State Councilor ..

Highlights from news conference of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

1 minute ago
 Plenty of uplift schemes in progress in Buner: CM' ..

Plenty of uplift schemes in progress in Buner: CM's aide

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine displacement and needs are 'massive': Red ..

Ukraine displacement and needs are 'massive': Red Cross

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>