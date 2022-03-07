Onyx manufactures exports witness 31.31pc increase

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Onyx manufactures exports grew by 31.31 percent during the first seven months of fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Jan 2021-22, Onyx manufactures of US $3,770 as compared to the exports of US $2,871 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of chemicals and pharma products increased by 27.11 percent with export worth US $ 790,520, as compared to exports of $621,922 during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, plastic materials exports also increased by 18.29 percent and its exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $ 219,912 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $ 185,916.

During the period under review, other chemicals increased by 51.51 percent, worth US $ 415,638 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 274,336 of the same period last year.