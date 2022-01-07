Onyx manufactures exports witness 45.26 % increase

UrduPoint.com

The Onyx manufactured exports during the first five months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew by 45.26 % as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The Onyx manufactured exports during the first five months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew by 45.26 % as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 2021, Onyx manufactured worth US$ 2,834 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 1,951 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Chemicals and Pharm. products increased by 23.06 %, worth US$ 567,521 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 461,177 during the same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Chemicals exports increased by 49.24 per cent, worth US$ 299,613 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 200,758 of the same period of last year.

