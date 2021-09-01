Onyx manufactures exports witnessed record increase 118.47%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The exports of Onyx manufactured during first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 118.47 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 21, Onyx manufactured worth US $ 627 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 287 of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Chemicals and Pharma products were increased by 61.

37 percent, worth US $ 121,152 were exported as compared to worth US $ 75,078 of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of Plastic materials increased by 59.28 per cent as worth US $ 30,100 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 18,897 of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Other chemicals exports increased by 111.13 per cent as worth US $ 66,760 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 31,620 of same period of last year