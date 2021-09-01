UrduPoint.com

Onyx Manufactures Exports Witnessed Record Increase 118.47%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Onyx manufactures exports witnessed record increase 118.47%

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The exports of Onyx manufactured during first month of FY 2021-22 grew by 118.47 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 21, Onyx manufactured worth US $ 627 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 287 of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Chemicals and Pharma products were increased by 61.

37 percent, worth US $ 121,152 were exported as compared to worth US $ 75,078 of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the exports of Plastic materials increased by 59.28 per cent as worth US $ 30,100 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 18,897 of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Other chemicals exports increased by 111.13 per cent as worth US $ 66,760 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 31,620 of same period of last year\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same July From

Recent Stories

Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

9 minutes ago
 Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vi ..

Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vice President for Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

22 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

26 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

31 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.