OPAL Gastransport Says Will Limit Gazprom's Access To Pipeline's Capacities Sept 14

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The OPAL gas pipeline operator, Germany's OPAL Gastransport, said Friday it would restrict Russian energy giant Gazprom's access to the transit capacities of the gas pipeline on September 14 at 04:00 GMT.

"OPAL Gastransport GmbH & Co. KG will limit the use of partially regulated throughput capacities... in accordance with the technical requirements on September 14, 2019 at 6:00 am Central European Time," the company said.

