OPEC+ Abolishes Oil Output Restrictions as No Consensus Reached on Market Situation- Novak

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The OPEC+ has decided to abolish the oil production restrictions as no consensus has been reached between the 24 countries on the current situation in the market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told Sputnik on Friday.

"This decision has been made, since we have not arrived at a consensus on how the 24 countries should behave simultaneously, taking into consideration the existing situation," Novak said.

"This is why, I believe, we are coming to a moment when, starting April 1, we will work without considering the previously active quotas and cuts. However, this certainly does not mean that every country will not analyze the situation developing in the market," the minister added.