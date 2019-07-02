(@FahadShabbir)

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers have agreed to extend the deal on oil production freeze with the same level of cuts as before, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers have agreed to extend the deal on oil production freeze with the same level of cuts as before, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

"In order to maintain the stability of the market and avoid inventory build-up, we decided to keep the level of the cuts in place," Novak told reporters after an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna.

According to Novak, the next Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting will take place "on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in September in Abu Dhabi."