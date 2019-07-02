UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Agree To Extend Oil Output Deal, Maintain Same Level Of Cuts - Russia's Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:18 PM

OPEC+ Agree to Extend Oil Output Deal, Maintain Same Level of Cuts - Russia's Novak

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers have agreed to extend the deal on oil production freeze with the same level of cuts as before, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers have agreed to extend the deal on oil production freeze with the same level of cuts as before, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday.

"In order to maintain the stability of the market and avoid inventory build-up, we decided to keep the level of the cuts in place," Novak told reporters after an OPEC+ meeting in Vienna.

According to Novak, the next Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting will take place "on the sidelines of the World Energy Congress in September in Abu Dhabi."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Abu Dhabi Oil Vienna Same September Congress Market

Recent Stories

Nishikori safely through to Wimbledon second round ..

55 seconds ago

Putin to Accept July 3 Credentials From 18 Newly A ..

59 seconds ago

OPEC+ May Convene Extraordinary Meeting in Case of ..

1 minute ago

Opposition to not be able to develop consensus on ..

1 minute ago

OPEC+ Conformity Level With Oil Output Cuts Reache ..

5 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issues performance report of June

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.