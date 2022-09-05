OPEC + Agree to Reduce Oil Production by 100,000 Bpd in October - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) OPEC+ has agreed to return to the August parameters of the oil production cut deal and reduce the output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, a source in the allinace told Sputnik on Monday.

"OPEC + voted unanimously for a return to the conditions of August, that is, minus 100,000 barrels per day (starting October)," the source said.