OPEC + Agree To Reduce Oil Production By 100,000 Bpd In October - Source
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) OPEC+ has agreed to return to the August parameters of the oil production cut deal and reduce the output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in October, a source in the allinace told Sputnik on Monday.
"OPEC + voted unanimously for a return to the conditions of August, that is, minus 100,000 barrels per day (starting October)," the source said.