OPEC Agrees Extension Of OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal For Another 9 Months - UAE Minister

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:47 AM

OPEC Agrees Extension of OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal for Another 9 Months - UAE Minister

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed on the extension of the OPEC-non-OPEC oil production cut deal for another nine months, Suhail Mazroui, the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, said on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed on the extension of the OPEC-non-OPEC oil production cut deal for another nine months, Suhail Mazroui, the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, said on Monday.

"Yes," Mazroui told reporters when asked if the 9-month extension was approved.

