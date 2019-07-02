OPEC Agrees Extension of OPEC+ Oil Output Cut Deal for Another 9 Months - UAE Minister

(@imziishan)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreed on the extension of the OPEC-non-OPEC oil production cut deal for another nine months, Suhail Mazroui, the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, said on Monday.

"Yes," Mazroui told reporters when asked if the 9-month extension was approved.