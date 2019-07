(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed at a ministerial meeting on Monday on a nine-month extension of the oil production freeze deal, a source close to the talks told Sputnik on Monday.

"Nine-month extension," the source said, asked about the decision of the OPEC ministerial meeting that is currently underway.