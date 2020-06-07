OPEC+ Agrees on 9.6Mln Bpd Oil Cut for July - Iranian Oil Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed on extending the output cut deal into July but an the lower level of 9.6 million barrels per day, the Iranian Oil Ministry said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the oil producing states' energy ministers agreed to extend the cuts into June with the reduction of 9.7 million barrels per day unchanged. A source close to the talks said Mexico might pull out in July.

"Non-OPEC ministers gave the nod to OPEC's earlier proposal for extending for another one month the previously reached agreement on cutting 9.6 mb/d from their output in a bid to help shore up prices," the ministry said on Twitter.