OPEC+ Agrees on Gradual Increase in Oil Production - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OPEC+ countries have agreed on a gradual increase in oil production, Bloomberg reported citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ countries have agreed on a gradual increase in oil production, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

The countries are projected to gradually increase oil output month-on-month, the agency said.

The negotiations of the alliance are continuing, the details of the agreement reached are being discussed, it added.