OPEC+ Agrees On Gradual Increase In Oil Production - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:58 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ countries have agreed on a gradual increase in oil production, Bloomberg reported citing sources.
The countries are projected to gradually increase oil output month-on-month, the agency said.
The negotiations of the alliance are continuing, the details of the agreement reached are being discussed, it added.