UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Agrees Slight Crude Output Increase For April

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:40 AM

OPEC+ agrees slight crude output increase for April

The OPEC group of oil producers and its allies decided to allow a slight rise in crude output in April after talks on Thursday, with market demand still fragile

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The OPEC group of oil producers and its allies decided to allow a slight rise in crude output in April after talks on Thursday, with market demand still fragile.

A statement released after the ministerial-level talks said that participants "approved a continuation of the production levels of March for the month of April, with the exception of Russia and Kazakhstan, which will be allowed to increase production by 130 and 20 thousand barrels per day respectively, due to continued seasonal consumption patterns".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Kazakhstan March April Market

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

11 minutes ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

26 minutes ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

56 minutes ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

52 minutes ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

52 minutes ago

US won't reach 'maximum employment' this year: Pow ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.