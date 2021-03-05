OPEC+ agrees slight crude output increase for April

The OPEC group of oil producers and its allies decided to allow a slight rise in crude output in April after talks on Thursday, with market demand still fragile

A statement released after the ministerial-level talks said that participants "approved a continuation of the production levels of March for the month of April, with the exception of Russia and Kazakhstan, which will be allowed to increase production by 130 and 20 thousand barrels per day respectively, due to continued seasonal consumption patterns".