OPEC agrees to 500,000 barrel per day production cut: statement

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The OPEC group of oil producing countries and their allies -- including Russia -- agreed on Friday to a production cut of 500,000 barrels per day in addition to their current agreement

Ministers gathered at OPEC headquarters in Vienna "decided for an additional adjustment of 500 (thousand barrels per day)", effective as of 1 January 2020, according to a statement issued after the meeting.