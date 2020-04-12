UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Agrees To Cut Oil Output By 9.7Mln Barrels Per Day - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers have agreed to a collective reduction of oil output by 9.7 million barrels per day,  a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

Sputnik has learned from the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry earlier in the day that the OPEC-non-OPEC online meeting was scheduled for the evening of Sunday. The initial deal negotiated by the group this past week to cut production by 10 million barrels per day was rejected by Mexico.

"We now have the deal. [The reduction will be cut by] 9.7 million barrels per day," the source said.

A source in another delegation has confirmed that a deal was reached, but did not share the details. They also said the meeting was still underway.

