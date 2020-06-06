OPEC Agrees to Extend 9.7Mln Bpd Oil Production Cut Deal Until End of July - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) OPEC agreed to keep adhering to existing May-June obligations that envision cutting oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day until the end of July, a source familiar with a draft project of a communique that is going to be released after Saturday's meeting told Sputnik.

"Yes, according to the project, the current production cut, agreed for May and June, that is, 9.7 million barrels per day, is extended until the end of July," the source said.

On Saturday, OPEC countries are holding an online meeting dedicated to the production cut deal.