UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Agrees To Extend 9.7Mln Bpd Oil Production Cut Deal Until End Of July - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:29 PM

OPEC Agrees to Extend 9.7Mln Bpd Oil Production Cut Deal Until End of July - Source

OPEC agreed to keep adhering to existing May-June obligations that envision cutting oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day until the end of July, a source familiar with a draft project of a communique that is going to be released after Saturday's meeting told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) OPEC agreed to keep adhering to existing May-June obligations that envision cutting oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day until the end of July, a source familiar with a draft project of a communique that is going to be released after Saturday's meeting told Sputnik.

"Yes, according to the project, the current production cut, agreed for May and June, that is, 9.7 million barrels per day, is extended until the end of July," the source said.

On Saturday, OPEC countries are holding an online meeting dedicated to the production cut deal.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil May June July Million

Recent Stories

Cabinet approves newly-formed AECB&#039;s Board of ..

16 minutes ago

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to ab ..

1 hour ago

Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retail ..

2 hours ago

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

2 hours ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

2 hours ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.