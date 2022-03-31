OPEC+ Agrees to Increase Oil Output by 432,000 BpD in May

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The OPEC+ alliance agreed to increase the oil production in May by 432,000 barrels per day as planned, according to the communique published following the Thursday meeting.

"Reconfirm the baseline adjustment, the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.

432 mb/d for the month of May 2022, as per the attached schedule," the OPEC said, adding that the next meeting will be held on May 5.

The OPEC+ also said that the oil market is well-balanced, "and that current volatility is not caused by fundamentals, but by ongoing geopolitical developments."