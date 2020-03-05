UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Agrees To Recommend 1.5Mln BpD Cut Of OPEC+ Output In Q2 Of 2020 - Iran Oil Minister

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:57 PM

OPEC Agrees to Recommend 1.5Mln BpD Cut of OPEC+ Output in Q2 of 2020 - Iran Oil Minister

The ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to recommend additional cuts of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for the second quarter of 2020, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh said Thursday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to recommend additional cuts of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for the second quarter of 2020, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh said Thursday.

"We decided to accept to recommend to the OPEC and non-OPEC meeting tomorrow 1.5 million bpd new cut for the second quarter of 2020 and subject to the acception of the non-OPEC counties for cutting half a million barrels," the minister said.

Zangeneh confirmed that Iran is still exempted from the production cut agreement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Oil 2020 From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

‘I saw a strong Emirati social fabric, it’s al ..

28 minutes ago

PPP has always given rights to women in country: B ..

34 seconds ago

Law ministry's CCLC took 57 legislative decisions ..

35 seconds ago

Greece reports 21 new coronavirus cases

37 seconds ago

Algeria seeks 4-year prison term for protest leade ..

40 seconds ago

Measures being taken to provide best health facili ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.