OPEC Agrees to Recommend 1.5Mln BpD Cut of OPEC+ Output in Q2 of 2020 - Iran Oil Minister

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to recommend additional cuts of 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for the second quarter of 2020, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh said Thursday.

"We decided to accept to recommend to the OPEC and non-OPEC meeting tomorrow 1.5 million bpd new cut for the second quarter of 2020 and subject to the acception of the non-OPEC counties for cutting half a million barrels," the minister said.

Zangeneh confirmed that Iran is still exempted from the production cut agreement.