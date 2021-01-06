(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) secretariat will prepare monthly reports for OPEC+ nations to monitor oil production of countries that are not parties to the output cut deal, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"We have also agreed at today's meeting that the OPEC secretariat will prepare monthly reports on production in countries that are not a part of the OPEC+ agreement. This is important because it also affects the overall balance of demand and supply," Novak told the Russian Rossiya 24 channel in an interview after the OPEC+ ministerial.