OPEC+ Aligning With Russia on Decision to Cut Oil Production Quotas - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The OPEC+ alliance is aligning with Russia and its decision to cut oil production quotas that has been announced earlier on Wednesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"It's clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today's announcement," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The United States considers the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production a "mistake" amid alleged growing shortages in the global markets, Jean-Pierre noted.

Earlier in the day, National Security and Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese issued a joint statement saying that US President Joe Biden is disappointed by the OPEC+ alliance's "shortsighted decision" to cut oil production quotas.

The two senior US officials added that that the Biden administration will work with the US Congress to reduce the influence of OPEC+ on global energy prices.

In response to the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day, the US Department of Energy will deliver another 10 million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the market.