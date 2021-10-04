UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Alliance Fulfills Deal Obligations By Record 119% In August - Novak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Members of the OPEC+ alliance fulfilled obligations of the oil output cut deal by a record 119% in August, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"With regard to the execution of the agreement in August, the level was 119%. This is the highest level since the agreement on cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries has been concluded," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

