OPEC+ Alliance Fulfills Deal Obligations by Record 119% in August - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Members of the OPEC+ alliance fulfilled obligations of the oil output cut deal by a record 119% in August, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"With regard to the execution of the agreement in August, the level was 119%. This is the highest level since the agreement on cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries has been concluded," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.