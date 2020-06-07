UrduPoint.com
OPEC, Allies Agree To Extend Deep Output Cuts Through July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:47 AM

OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and other key oil producers agreed Saturday to extend historic output cuts through July, according to the United Arab Emirates Oil Minister Anwar Gargash

The 13-member cartel and its allies decided to extend by a month deep cuts, first agreed in April for May and June, to boost prices hit hard by the new coronavirus pandemic, Gargash said on Twitter.

